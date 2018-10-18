Bung Moktar escapes disciplinary panel after saying sorry for ‘F’ bomb

K Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has apologised for using the ‘F’ word on October 7 during the Sales Tax debate in the Dewan Rakyat. — Picture by Miera Zulyana UALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 ― Datuk Seri Bung Mokhar Radin who used the “F” word against fellow lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat could have been stripped of his rights and privileges but narrowly escaped that fate today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin dropped her motion to refer the Kinabatangan MP to the Rights and Privileges Committee after he tendered an apology in the House.

Bung said he realised his words and behaviour were “unparliamentary” and was against Standing Orders when he uttered the “F” word on October 7 during the Sales Tax debate.

“I regret saying that word and with all my heart I apologise to the Speaker and this august House, especially the female MPs.

“I give my guarantee that this will not occur again in the future and I humbly hope my apology is accepted,” he said.

Zuraida chose to withdraw her motion to discipline him since he had promised to reform himself, saying her decision was so the Dewan Rakyat will not have to waste time on petty issues.

“I hope Kinabatangan will rid himself of his bad habits and elevate this noble House. I accept Kinabatangan's apology and hope Kinabatangan will be able to control his emotions and not he will not repeat the same mistake,” she said.

