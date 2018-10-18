EC deputy, four commissioners to end tenure on Jan 1 next year

Azhar said his deputy Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, and commissioners Datuk Md Yusop Mansur, Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin, Datuk Sulaiman Narawi, and Datuk Leo Chong Cheong will vacate their positions at the turn of the year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Tenures of the Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman and four commissioners have been cut short and will end prematurely on January 1 next year.

EC chairman, Azhar Azizan Harun, in a statement today said his deputy Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, and commissioners Datuk Md Yusop Mansur, Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin, Datuk Sulaiman Narawi, and Datuk Leo Chong Cheong will vacate their positions at the turn of the year.

“This is in line with Article 114 of the Federal Constitution.

“However, commissioner Datuk K. Bala Singam will continue his service as usual,” the statement read.

Azhar said a letter seeking the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s consent over the shortening of their service tenures was submitted to the Istana Negara today.

“The decision to shorten their tenures was made and agreed upon by those involved during a meeting that was held on October 15.

“This was before news of a special tribunal being formed was aired by the media on October 17,” the statement read.

Azhar was referring to reports of the government forming a tribunal to investigate various allegations plaguing the EC, including alleged misconduct by some of its commissioners during the last general election.

It was reported that the plan was an attempt to clean up the commission and implement reforms, where sources claimed several former Federal Court judges would be appointed to the tribunal.