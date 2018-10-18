Minister has no power to enforce smoking ban in Parliament, PKR MP says

Johari said only the Speaker has the right to issue any notices within Parliament grounds. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — No minister can enforce a smoking ban within Parliament grounds, a PKR MP has claimed, following the recent compound fines issued to individuals and an unnamed lawmaker.

Quoting the Parliamentary Privileges and Powers Act 1952, Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul said only the Speaker has the right to issue any notices, pointing out the ”No Smoking” signs plastered across Parliament, signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“This house is yours (Speaker), no minister has any power (here). So I wonder how could a minister stick notices wherever he wants to. He has to discuss it with the Speaker and the Speaker will inform us.

“I’m not a smoker but I need to be fair to all of us who are privileged here. Speaker, you are my boss, you are our boss, not the ministers! I ask the Speaker to inform the government and ministers that they have no power to stick notices here!” said Johari to the applause and support of the Lower House.

He was immediately supported by Kuala Krau MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

“I support my colleague from Sungai Petani that no enforcement officers should loiter around Parliament finding faults with MPs unless they have the Speaker’s permission.

“This has never happened before and we give our full support and authority for the Speaker to administer this noble house. They should respect the Speaker and not do what they like!” said Bung Moktar.

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he will deliberate the matter after studying the standing orders and the law before coming to a decision.

“I will do my best, please have patience,” said Mohamad Ariff.