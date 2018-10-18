MPs to debate motion on Bung Moktar’s foul language in Parliament

Bung had used foul language against other members of the Dewan Rakyat during the Sales Tax Debate on August 7. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin is expected to table a motion to refer Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to the Rights and Privileges Committee today for using the “F” word against other lawmakers.

The motion was carried from the last parliamentary session when Bung had used foul language — which is considered unparliamentary — against other members of the Dewan Rakyat during the Sales Tax Debate on August 7.

“The use of an uncouth word by the honourable Kinabatangan has offended many members of Parliament, especially the female members of Parliament, as it taints the prestige and good name of this House,” the motion in the Order Paper read.

The motion is expected to be tabled sometime after lunch, before Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tables the midterm review for the 11th Malaysia Plan at 4pm.