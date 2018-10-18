Guan Eng: No default on 1MDB, interest due today paid

Lim said the government has coughed up US$50.3 million (RM208.8 million) in interest for the 1MDB Energy Langat Limited bond due today. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia won’t be defaulted for payments owed on debt-riddled sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the government has coughed up US$50.3 million (RM208.8 million) in interest for the 1MDB Energy Langat Limited bond due today.

He added that the total interest owed this year is RM1.69 billion and they will be divided into two separate payments of US$52.413 million (RM217.51 million) and RM143.75 million each.

“These are the interest payments and we will continue to make these payments.

“Malaysia will not be in default. So we will make the payments especially the discharge of 1MDB Energy Langat Limited payments, interest payments of US$50.3 million or equivalent to RM208.8 million,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

MORE TO COME