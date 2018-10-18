Zahid still Umno chief even if charged, sec-gen says

Annuar said it is premature to discuss Zahid's removal as no legal action has been taken against the latter. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Umno seretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today the party will make no move to remove Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as its president at this point, despite the pall cast by corruption investigations into a charity he founded.

Annuar said it would be premature to discuss the matter as no legal action had been taken against Zahid yet.

“It is too early to say because he has not been charged yet. But if he is charged, if it is a bailable offence, then his position won’t be affected based on the law.

“This is a law process and we follow the process,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

MORE TO COME