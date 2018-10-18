Thom Yorke shares new track for Greenpeace campaign

Thom Yorke attends the screening of ‘Suspiria’ at the 75th Venice International Film Festival September 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 18 — The British musician has shared a new track called Hands Off The Antarctic, promoting a campaign to protect the Antarctic helmed by the Greenpeace organisation.

Watch the video for Hands Off The Antarctic by Thom Yorke on YouTube: https://youtu.be/qXF4l7NPhoY

The Radiohead frontman accompanies this instrumental track with black and white footage of landscapes filmed from the Greenpeace ship, Arctic Sunrise. According to the Independent, the artist said in a statement: “There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint. This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That’s why we should protect it.”

Thom Yorke recently released his soundtrack album for Luca Guadagnino’s movie, Suspiria. — AFP-Relaxnews