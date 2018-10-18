Helen Mirren leads star-studded ‘Roots Family’ in new L’Oreal series

L’Oreal Paris launches ‘The Roots Family’ web series. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell and Aja Naomi King are more than just fellow actresses: They are family.

The star trio has stepped behind the camera, accompanied by Jonathan Saxby, Morena Baccarin and Luma Grothe, to take part in a new L’Oreal Paris campaign and YouTube series titled The Roots Family.

The miniseries sees each of the actors take on a role as a member of a multigenerational family dealing with a major haircare issue: Visible roots. The campaign marks the launch of the brand’s new “Magic Root Precision Pen” alongside its Magic Root Coverup and Root Rescue products.

Mirren plays the part of the eccentric matriarch Maxine Roots, while MacDowell has been given the role of her daughter Marilyn. Saxby plays Maxine’s egotistical son Maxwell and Baccarin his philanthropist wife Melinda, while King steps into the shoes of the drama queen Meredith Roots. Meredith and her sister Margaret, played by Luma Grothe, are coming to terms with scattered gray hairs, while the rest of the family has a fairly severe root problem.

The tongue-in-cheek series precedes the Amazon launch of the “Magic Root Precision Pen” line, which is slated for in November.

The move comes weeks after the beauty giant called in some of its most famous ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and MacDowell, to take to the catwalk for its recent show during Paris Fashion Week in September.

To watch The Roots Family, see https://youtu.be/Wh7o1cUtffA

In the US the Magic Root Precision Pen will be available on Amazon.com starting in November. — AFP-Relaxnews