Toll to stay, but motorists may get cheaper rates, off-peak discounts

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The government is looking into giving off-peak hour discounts without increasing toll rates for the next two to three years, Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

He said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration will keep the current highway toll agreements with concessionaires under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, at least until the country’s fiscal position improves.

“The government will not abolish tolls but we are discussing on finding alternatives. This includes lowering the toll rates, granting percentage discounts during off peak hours and maybe not raising the toll rates in the next two to three years.

“We will not abolish tolled highways until we reach a stage where our nation's fiscal position is stable and has recovered to a healthy position,” he replied to backbencher Sungai Besar MP Muslimin Yahaya during Question Time in Parliament.

Bian emphasised that the government has to commit to the highway agreements signed until the country’s financial woes are settled when Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS) asked if Malaysians should abandon their dream for toll-free highways.

“Whether or not the public is dreaming (for a toll free highway), it is up to them.

“The policy is clear. There is no abolishment of tolled roads until the nation's finances have recovered,” the minister said