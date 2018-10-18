‘Annabelle 3’ recruits Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson of ‘The Conjuring’

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren in Warner Bros’s ‘The Conjuring’ (2013). — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — Horror spin-off Annabelle 3 is orchestrating a crossover with parent film series The Conjuring, whose leads are set to appear in the July 2019 film.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who play a pair of paranormal investigators core to the The Conjuring movies, are on board for Annabelle 3.

That’s just as well, considering the film is to focus on what happened after Ed and Lorraine Warren (Wilson and Farmiga) took Annabelle, the haunted doll they discovered in 2013’s The Conjuring, and housed it within their own museum.

Gary Dauberman, a writer on 2014’s Annabelle, 2017 sequel Annabelle: Creation (and Stephen King adaptation It) and this year’s The Nun, is to make his directorial debut with Annabelle 3.

Previously cast at the start of October were Mckenna Grace (I, Tonya, Designated Survivor) as the Warren family’s daughter, Judy, and Madison Iseman (Goosebumps 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Judy’s babysitter. — AFP-Relaxnews