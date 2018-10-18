Maroon 5 release alternate version of ‘Girls Like You’ video

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — As if one star-studded video for Girls Like You wasn’t enough, Maroon 5 has released a second version of its clip that features the same celebrities while offering up a bit more footage from the shoot.

Currently enjoying its fourth consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Girls Like You is likely to get an additional boost with the release of the new video.

While very similar to the original, the second version is quickly identified as such by the words “Volume 2” appearing on the screen. Filmed in the same location and the same circular style, the new version also features the same stars, including Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, Millie Bobby Brown, Cardi B (who features on the track) and many, many more musicians, comedians and actresses.

In addition to some extra footage of the stars, the alternate version features an added sequence at the end in which we see what happened after the director called “cut”. — AFP-Relaxnews