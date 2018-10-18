Little Mix announce fifth studio album

‘LM5’ will release November 16. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 18 — After building up buzz with a Nicki Minaj-assisted single, British girl group Little Mix have officially announced their fifth studio album, called LM5, is due out next month.

The group — Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall — announced the news via a tweet that also explains the origins of the album’s title.

“We love how you’ve named each of our eras over the years. So we’ve decided to call our next album...#LM5.”

In a second tweet, the band revealed that previously released single Woman Like Me, featuring Nicki Minaj, will be one of 14 tracks on the standard edition of the album, while a deluxe version will also include four exclusive tracks, pictures and a hardcover CD book.

A Super Deluxe version will include all of that plus exclusive artwork, additional pictures and handwritten notes in a hardcover book.

Pre-orders start this Friday for LM5, which will be released November 16. — AFP-Relaxnews