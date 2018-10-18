Beyonce’s makeup artist has a beauty line in the works

A screengrab from Rokael Beauty on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 18 — If you dream of being as beautiful as Beyonce, then you’re in luck: The superstar’s makeup artist is launching her own cosmetics line.

Rokael Lizama recently took to Instagram to announce the imminent arrival of “Rokael Beauty”, as first reported by HelloGiggles.

“This brand has been a dream of mine since I was in high school and I never imagined that after so many years this moment would be here,” the Mexican-El Salvadoran creative told his 176,000 followers on the social media platform, sharing the logo for her new brand. The image takes the form of an elephant, to represent power, strength, docility and gentleness “like the beauty of humility,” while its trunk forms a figure of eight, symbolising infinity and the “transcendence of all barriers and limitations”.

Further details about the forthcoming line have so far been kept under wraps, but Lizama has used the hashtag #RokaelBeauty in a number of recent posts featuring Beyonce sporting seriously glowing skin, a smokey eye and a nude lip look, sparking speculation that products for eyes and lips could be on the agenda.

Lizama is tapping into a growing trend for makeup artists to launch their own brands, joining a cast of famous faces such as Charlotte Tilbury, who debuted her eponymous label back in 2013, and Pat McGrath, whose “Pat McGrath Labs” brand has seen wild success since it hit the scene in 2015. Earlier this year, fashion favorite Gucci Westman unveiled “Westman Atelier”, while Kim Kardashian’s long-time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic recently hinted that he has a cosmetics line up his sleeve. — AFP-Relaxnews