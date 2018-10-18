Emily Ratajkowski and eBay Fashion have the holidays covered this year

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles February 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 18 — Stuck for gifting ideas this holiday season? Emily Ratajkowski is here to help.

The actress, model and designer has teamed up with the online retailer eBay Fashion to curate a selection of her favourite rare handbags, luxury watches and sneakers that would make ideal holiday gifts this winter. The series will be available to shop through October 24.

“I love shopping on eBay because you are able to find amazing special pieces that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Ratajkowski of her new project. “I especially love searching for the incredible handbags you can only find on eBay!”

Highlights from Ratajkowski’s curated collection, which can be viewed at eBay.com/luxury, include a “Puzzle Tweed and Leather Shoulder Bag” from luxury label Loewe, a Saint Laurent “Lou Quilted Leather Belt Bag in Maroon” and a Louis Vuitton “Lockme Leather Backpack”. She has also singled out an “18KT Yellow Gold President Day-Date Linen Diamond Watch” from Rolex, a “Sparkle 1969 Sequined Faux Leather Shoulder Bag in Silver” from Paco Rabanne and a pair of “Yeezy Boost 250 V2 Cream” sneakers from Kanye West’s fashion line.

Ratajkowski has had a busy few months, having stepped in front of the camera to mark the launch of the new Paco Rabanne fragrance “Pure XS For Her” back in September. She also took to the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana and Versace in the same month, and appeared on the October covers of Marie Claire Netherlands and Vogue Mexico. — AFP-Relaxnews