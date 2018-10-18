DKNY prepping men’s underwear collection

DKNY is working on a first line of underwear and loungewear for men. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 18 — The DKNY brand has signed a license with H. Best Ltd to develop a collection of underwear and loungewear for men, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported yesterday.

The ready-to-wear brand, DKNY, which already offers underwear and loungewear collections women, is now prepping a debut line for men. It will be developed in partnership with H. Best Ltd.

This debut collection will essentially comprise cotton briefs, boxer shorts, plus round-neck and v-neck T-shirts. It will be available this holiday in selected specialist stores.

The DKNY brand's men's offer previously only included ready-to-wear clothing and a footwear line.