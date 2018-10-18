Five non-halal dim sum restaurants to have brunch at this weekend

PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — A sumptuous dim sum spread for Sunday brunch is a sure-fire way to chase away even the worst of any upcoming Monday blues.
And with so many options to choose from, we’ve narrowed down the best places where you can enjoy the best that Klang Valley has to offer in the world of dim sum.
Do note that all of the restaurants in this list are non-halal and serve pork.
The Ming Room
Address: T109 & T111A, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 285, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur
Opening hours: 11am to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm from Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Contact: 03-2284 8822
The Ming Room falls under a chain of restaurants run by the Oriental Group who proclaim themselves as experts of Cantonese cuisine.
The restaurant serves up time-tested favourites like siew mai and pan-fried radish cakes which are sure to impress even the most discerning dim sum connoisseurs.
Restoran Jin Xuan Hong Kong
Address: 48-1 & 48-2, Jln PJU 5/9, Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara, 47810 Selangor
Opening hours: 7am to 12am daily.
Contact: 03-6151 6881
Jin Xuan has all the offerings you need for a hearty brunch with delicious dumplings, sweet egg tarts, golden baked buns and more.
The restaurant has several outlets scattered throughout the Klang Valley, so you can easily drop by for a dim sum fix no matter where you might be in the city.
For the full list of locations, visit the official Jin Xuan website.
Restaurant Yan Yan A One
Address: Jalan Klang Lama, Taman Shanghai, 58100 Kuala Lumpur
Opening hours: Open 24 hours a day
Contact: 03-7984 5972
If you’ve ever suffered major dumpling cravings at an ungodly hour, only to be disappointed by the lack of dim sum restaurants that are open past midnight, fret no more.
Restaurant Yan Yan A One is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year and serves up some of the most affordable and delicious dim sum in town.
You’ll find staples like steamed meat buns on their menu along with some special creations like siew mai with yam.
Li Yen @ The Ritz-Carlton Hotel
Address: 168, Jalan Imbi, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Opening hours: 12pm to 2.30pm from Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday and Public Holidays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm daily.
Contact: 03-2782 9033
If you’ve hit payday and are out to treat your friends and family to an exquisite feast, look no further than the award-winning Cantonese restaurant Li Yen at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.
Expect to savour unique concoctions like abalone siew mai and choose from a wide selection of premium Chinese teas to complement your meal.
Secret Loc Cafe
Address: 1, Jalan Kuchai Maju 5, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, 58200 Kuala Lumpur
Opening hours: 11am to 3am from Monday to Friday, 9am to 3am on Saturday and Sunday.
Contact: 03-7972 8949
Don’t miss out on Secret Loc’s Shanghai soup dumplings: The skin is just thin enough to house its soupy filling, yet gives way to the perfect bite.
Other star attractions include the creamy custard buns and the delectable fried radish cake.
The cafe is open until the wee hours of the morning so it makes for the perfect pit stop on the way home after a night out.