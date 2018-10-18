Five non-halal dim sum restaurants to have brunch at this weekend

Klang Valley has a lot to offer when it comes to delicious dim sum. — Picture via Facebook/The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — A sumptuous dim sum spread for Sunday brunch is a sure-fire way to chase away even the worst of any upcoming Monday blues.

And with so many options to choose from, we’ve narrowed down the best places where you can enjoy the best that Klang Valley has to offer in the world of dim sum.

Do note that all of the restaurants in this list are non-halal and serve pork.

The Ming Room

The Ming Room is part of the Oriental Group, who are experts in Cantonese cuisine. — Picture via The Oriental Group website

Address: T109 & T111A, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 285, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm from Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Contact: 03-2284 8822

The Ming Room falls under a chain of restaurants run by the Oriental Group who proclaim themselves as experts of Cantonese cuisine.

The restaurant serves up time-tested favourites like siew mai and pan-fried radish cakes which are sure to impress even the most discerning dim sum connoisseurs.

Restoran Jin Xuan Hong Kong

Restoran Jin Xuan Hong Kong has several outlets throughout the Klang Valley. — Picture via Jin Xuan official website

Address: 48-1 & 48-2, Jln PJU 5/9, Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara, 47810 Selangor

Opening hours: 7am to 12am daily.

Contact: 03-6151 6881

Jin Xuan has all the offerings you need for a hearty brunch with delicious dumplings, sweet egg tarts, golden baked buns and more.

The restaurant has several outlets scattered throughout the Klang Valley, so you can easily drop by for a dim sum fix no matter where you might be in the city.

For the full list of locations, visit the official Jin Xuan website.

Restaurant Yan Yan A One

In case you weren’t aware, Restaurant Yan Yan A One is open 24 hours a day! — Picture via Facebook/Restaurant Yan Yan

Address: Jalan Klang Lama, Taman Shanghai, 58100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Open 24 hours a day

Contact: 03-7984 5972

If you’ve ever suffered major dumpling cravings at an ungodly hour, only to be disappointed by the lack of dim sum restaurants that are open past midnight, fret no more.

Restaurant Yan Yan A One is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year and serves up some of the most affordable and delicious dim sum in town.

You’ll find staples like steamed meat buns on their menu along with some special creations like siew mai with yam.

Li Yen @ The Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Just some of the delicious dishes available at Li Yen @ The Ritz-Carlton Hotel. — Picture via Facebook/The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

Address: 168, Jalan Imbi, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 12pm to 2.30pm from Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday and Public Holidays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm daily.

Contact: 03-2782 9033

If you’ve hit payday and are out to treat your friends and family to an exquisite feast, look no further than the award-winning Cantonese restaurant Li Yen at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Expect to savour unique concoctions like abalone siew mai and choose from a wide selection of premium Chinese teas to complement your meal.

Secret Loc Cafe

Don’t forget to try out the creamy custard buns and the delectable fried radish cake at Secret Loc Cafe. — Picture via Facebook/Secret Loc Cafe

Address: 1, Jalan Kuchai Maju 5, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 11am to 3am from Monday to Friday, 9am to 3am on Saturday and Sunday.

Contact: 03-7972 8949

Don’t miss out on Secret Loc’s Shanghai soup dumplings: The skin is just thin enough to house its soupy filling, yet gives way to the perfect bite.

Other star attractions include the creamy custard buns and the delectable fried radish cake.

The cafe is open until the wee hours of the morning so it makes for the perfect pit stop on the way home after a night out.