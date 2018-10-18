Rosmah to meet cops again next Thursday?

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor waves to reporters after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been served a police notice to present herself at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department’s (CCID) headquarters here on October 25, Malaysiakini reported today,

The news portal cited an unnamed lawyer acting for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor saying the notice only stated it was to facilitate investigations at the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Unit, which is under the CCID.

“But we believe it is related to the seized items, notably jewellery,” the lawyer was quoted saying.

Malaysiakini also quoted an unnamed police source saying Rosmah was initially required to present herself tomorrow to have her statements recorded over jewellery seized from properties linked to her husband.

However, the police source said her lawyer had requested for a change in dates, without giving a specific reason.

“She will facilitate investigations which revolve around the ownership and the purchase of the jewellery, among others,” the police source reportedly said.

Malay Mail is contacting the federal police for verification.

Rosmah was charged with 12 counts of unlawful deposits and five counts of evading tax on October 4.

On May 18, CCID officers raided three units at Pavilion Residences linked to Najib and Rosmah, and their home on Jalan Langgak Duta in Taman Duta.

The raids resulted in a massive haul of 284 boxes filled with designer handbags as well as 72 luggage bags filled with watches, jewellery, gold bars and hard cash in various currencies.

Police concluded that the final count of cash contained in 35 bags was a whopping RM114 million in 26 different currencies. Another half a million in cash was recovered from Najib’s home.