Selangor ministry seizes roti canai, chapati dough over invalid halal logo

SHAH ALAM, Oct 18 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in Selangor has confiscated 6,000 pieces of roti canai dough and 360 chapati dough for using invalid halal logo in a raid at a company in Setia Alam on Monday.

Selangor KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer, Azman Adam said the raid at 10am was conducted by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) and it was based on public complaints against the company which has been operating for nine months.

"During the raid, eight foreign workers were seen making roti canai dough and inspection found the roti canai dough were loaded into 60 boxes while the capati dough were packed into 12 boxes. All of them worth RM3,063.

“Initial investigations found the company owner deliberately displayed halal logo on the boxes when they did not apply from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim),” he told reporters in a media conference here today.

Also present was Jais Enforcement Management Division principal assistant director, Wan Najmiah Wan Mohamad Ali. — Bernama