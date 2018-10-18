Sungai Buloh gets female police chief

PORT DICKSON, Oct 18 — Kuala Lumpur CID (Special Victims Unit) Staff Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shafa’aton Abu Bakar has been promoted as the new police chief of Sungai Buloh with the rank of acting superintendent .

She is among four senior police officers involved in a promotion/transfer exercise that is effective Nov 19, according to a statement issued by Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Inspector-General of Police Secretariat head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad here today.

RMP College Scientific Investigation and Prosecution Centre head Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abd Halim Bulat will be transferred to the secretariat’s Research and Development Division and promoted to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department principal assistant director (Secretariat) is transferred to its International/ International Relations Division with the same rank.

DSP Ahmad Sahrin Hussain who is the commandant of the Marine Training Centre in Tampoi, Johor , takes over as the commandant of the Kota Kinabalu Police Training Centre with the rank of acting superintendent. — Bernama