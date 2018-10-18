Negri MB dismisses allegations of Deepavali ang pow as ‘fake news’

Aminuddin denied the state government had given the packets containing RM200 to Indians. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 18 — Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun has refuted allegations on social media that the Pakatan Harapan coalition distributed “Ang Pow” packets to the Indian community in the state, describing it as “fake news”.

Aminuddin, who is also Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, denied the state government had given the packets containing RM200 to Indians, adding that the state had other initiatives to channel donations in conjunction with the Deepavali celebrations.

“The state government will hold a Deepavali bazaar next month in Little India, Seremban.

“The proceeds from the sale of the bazaar will be donated to 61 Tamil schools in the state,” he said after officiating the Anugerah Insan Terbilang Negri Sembilan 2018 awards ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, he said that newly-elected Port Dickson (PD) MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be in town on Friday to meet its Municipal Council president and district officer.

“As a token of thanks, he will join his constituents for Friday prayers at the Jamek Kampung Paya mosque and will also present a haemodialysis machine, his personal contribution, to the Port Dickson hospital,” Aminuddin added. — Bernama