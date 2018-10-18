DPM arrives in Brussels for Asem summit

Dr Wan Azizah is slated to hold bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Netherlands, Ireland and Norway. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 — Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived here today to lead the Malaysian delegation to the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) Summit on Oct 18 and 19.

Dr Wan Azizah and her delegation arrived at the Brussels-Zaventem International Airport at 6.45pm Wednesday (12.45 am Thursday in Malaysia) and were received by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah; Ambassador of Malaysia to Belgium and Head of Mission of Malaysia to the European Union Datuk Hasnudin Hamzah and his wife, and officials from the Embassy of Malaysia in Belgium.

This is Dr Wan Azizah’s first visit to Europe since her appointment as Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister on May 21.

The maiden visit by Dr Wan Azizah is significant towards enhancing bilateral cooperation on various issues and fields of common interest.

She is expected to explain and discuss matters concerning Malaysian policies after Pakatan Harapan took over power from Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election in May.

Saifuddin said Dr Wan Azizah is expected to attend the full sessions of the summit, deliver a statement at the second plenary session, as well as have three bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Dr Wan Azizah is slated to hold bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Netherlands, Ireland and Norway.

"This is the first official working visit to Europe by the high-ranking minister of the New Malaysia. Representing a new government that is more comfortable discussing issues like democracy, freedom and human rights, our Deputy Prime Minister will showcase what the New Malaysia is all about,” said Saifuddin.

He said Dr Wan Azizah will also be a good ambassador for Muslim countries as Malaysia is among the leading emerging Muslim democracies in the world.

The two-day Asem Summit will bring together the heads of state or government of 51 European and Asian countries, representatives of the European Union (EU) and the Secretary-General of Asean.

The Asem member nations represent 60 per cent of the world's population and contribute to 55 per cent of global trade, 65 per cent of the global gross domestic product and 75 per cent of global tourism. — Bernama