You can now find EV charging stations with Google Maps

You can now search for electric vehicle charging stations with Google Maps. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 18 ― This week Google announced a new feature its Maps: the ability to search for electric vehicle charging stations.

After Google Maps' recent updates incorporating a group planning option for choosing and voting on a restaurant, support for mixed-mode commutes, and Reserve to help you book tables and activities, the platform is releasing yet another new feature: Maps now can help you find EV charging stations along your drive.

If you search using terms like “ev charging,” “EV charging stations,” or derivatives of the two, you'll be presented with a list of stations closest to you. Additionally, Maps will provide you with business information about the station like, “types of ports available, charging speeds...how many ports there are,” and customer reviews, star ratings, and pictures, which you can submit yourself, too.

Worldwide on Maps, you can find all Tesla and Chargepoint stations via the application. If you're located in the US, you'll be able to find SemaConnect, EVgo, and Blink stations; for Uk drivers, you can find Chargemaster and Pod Point stations; and finally for anyone residing in Australia or New Zealand, you'll be able to locate any and all Chargefox stations.

The update is rolling out now to users on mobile with “desktop launching in the coming weeks.” ― AFP-Relaxnews