UK PM meets Macron ahead of Brexit talks

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 — British Prime Minister Theresa May met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels yesterday shortly before addressing fellow EU leaders on the stalled Brexit negotiations, her office said.

The meeting, on the sidelines of a European Union summit, had not previously been announced. May was also due to meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council president Donald Tusk.

May was due to pitch her vision of how to save the talks on Britain’s exit from the union on March 29 to European leaders, before they discuss it over dinner without her. — AFP