New assault charges for American surgeon, girlfriend

This combination of pictures created on September 18, 2018 shows Grant William Robicheaux (left) and Cerissa Laura Riley in mug shots photos released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — An American surgeon and his girlfriend already charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women are now facing additional charges, authorities said yesterday.

An Orange County prosecutor said orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux, a former realty television star, was charged with drugging and assaulting another five women, and that his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 31, was involved in three of those alleged attacks.

Robicheaux and Riley had previously been accused of rape as well as drug and weapons-related offenses in connection with two alleged assaults.

Prosecutors said the couple would meet women in bars and take them to the doctor’s home, where they were sexually abused and filmed.

Robichaux appeared in a programme four years ago called Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

Authorities said they found about hundreds of videos of alleged assaults on Robicheaux’s phone. — AFP