All eyes on the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

The back of the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS smartphone. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 18 ― Huawei unveiled its new Mate 20 flagship smartphone range in London on October 16, including a Porsche Design collector's edition model.

This model is basically a Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone with an exclusive design, finished in leather, polished glass and metal. The smartphone's tech specs also get a slight upgrade compared with the “standard” Mate 20 Pro, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Otherwise, it is the same device ― namely a high-end smartphone with a 6.39-inch OLED screen with curved edges, powered by a Kirin 980 processor and running the EMUI 9 user interface based on Android 9.0. It features 3D facial scanning and has a fingerprint reader built directly into the screen. The phone's triple camera comprises a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS also supports wireless charging and is resistant to water and dust. It'll be available from the beginning of December 2018 priced from €1,695 (RM8,102). ― AFP-Relaxnews