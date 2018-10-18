Liverpool's Mane undergoes hand surgery

Liverpool's Sadio Mane in action with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva at Anfield in Liverpool October 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 18 ― Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has undergone surgery for a hand injury sustained on international duty with Senegal, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Mane missed Senegal's 1-0 win over Sudan on Tuesday in African Nations Cup qualifying and joined a growing list of injured players at Liverpool ahead of Saturday's league trip to Huddersfield Town.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Sadio Mane today underwent a procedure on a hand injury sustained while on international duty with Senegal,” Liverpool said.

“The surgery, conducted at a north-west hospital and supervised by club medics, was successful. Mane's recovery will be monitored over the next couple of days.”

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita went off with a suspected muscle strain in Guinea's 1-1 draw against Rwanda on Tuesday while forward Mohamed Salah had to be taken off with a groin injury when Egypt beat eSwatini 4-1 in Cairo on Friday.

Defender Virgil van Dijk was withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for Tuesday's 1-1 friendly draw with Belgium as he was still feeling the effects of a rib injury that he suffered when playing for the club against Southampton last month.

Third-placed Liverpool will look to extend their unbeaten start to the league season at Huddersfield. Juergen Klopp's side entertain Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League next week. ― Reuters