Wenger expects to be back in work by January

Wenger said he did not know what his next job would be but he felt rested and is ready to work again. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 18 ― Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects to be back in work in the New Year and has fielded enquiries from all over the world, he told German newspaper Bild.

Wenger, who left Arsenal in May after 22 years in charge, said he did not know what his next job would be but he felt rested and is ready to work again.

“I believe (I will) start again on January 1. I don't know (where) yet,” the Frenchman told German newspaper Bild in an interview published yesterday.

“There are associations, national teams, it could be also in Japan,” added the 68-year-old who coached Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight before joining Arsenal.

“From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

Wenger won three Premier League titles at Arsenal but his final years at the north London club were more turbulent.

He endured a barrage of criticism from fans and pundits in the latter part of his reign for his tactical approach and perceived failings in the transfer market as the London club went 14 seasons without lifting the Premier League trophy.

Wenger also said that Germany need Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil to come out of international retirement.

Ozil announced the end of his Germany career shortly after returning from the World Cup in Russia.

He had been widely criticised for posing alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a photograph in May which also featured Germany team mate Ilkay Gundogan.

Ozil, a member of the 2014 World Cup-winning team, said he had faced “racism and disrespect” because of his Turkish roots.

“I believe that Germany needs Ozil. I hope that (manager) Joachim Loew can convince him that he will come back,” Wenger said.

“Ozil is a super football player, was not the worst in the World Cup. I did not love that he left the German national team.

“I love it when the players are as good as possible. He loses a bit if he does not play at an international level.” ― Reuters