Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid front latest Ochirly campaign

Ochirly teams up once more with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner for its fall/winter 2018 campaign. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 18 — The American model, Kendall Jenner — who also featured in the reality TV show — Keeping Up With the Kardashians — is back fronting another campaign for the Chinese ready-to-wear brand Ochirly.

She is joined by star model Bella Hadid.

It was, in fact, Kendall Jenner who shared the first shot from this new campaign on her Instagram page.

The photo was then shared by the Ochirly brand, revealing a little more about this latest campaign.

Here, Jenner is joined by world-renowned model Hadid in a campaign showcasing pieces from the brand’s fall/winter 2018-2019 collection.

This first photo, shot by Mario Sorrenti, features two sophisticated silhouettes from the new collection.

Jenner models a super-chic pantsuit with masculine inspirations, while Hadid cuts a more glamorous figure in a coat with a lace trim and a belt around the waist.

Both looks are matched with transparent footwear.

This isn’t the first time that Hadid and Jenner have fronted Ochirly collections.

The brand previously signed up the pair for the fall/winter 2017 and spring/summer 2018 seasons, which is no mean feat considering how in-demand these two models are. — AFP-Relaxnews