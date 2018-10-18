Original 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' score gets vinyl release

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' is also notable for its soundtrack of hip-hop and new jack swing hits of the era. — Picture courtesy of Waxwork Records

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — The 1990 film score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is about to get its first release on vinyl, with plenty of extras to please fans of the movie or those seeking to fuel their '90s nostalgia.

Waxworks Records is behind the release, which will feature the complete 1990 film music by John DuPrez, sourced and mastered from the original masters, on 180-gramme vinyl to be available in multiple colours.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman is said to have worked closely with Waxwork on the package, which also includes new art by Eastman, a new poster and a postcard featuring the original movie poster.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was also notable for its soundtrack of hip-hop and new jack swing hits of the era, including MC Hammer's This is What We Do, although the vinyl release will include just the score — a key collectible for TMNT fans.

The album will be available tomorrow at 11am CST via waxworkrecords.com.

— AFP-Relaxnews