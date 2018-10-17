Why not fingerprint lock your jump drive, too? Lexar thinks you should

Lexar introduces flash drive secured with a fingerprint sensor. — Picture by Lexar via AFP

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — To ensure that all your data is safe both on and off your computer, Lexar has introduced a flash drive with a fingerprint sensor that secures all your files with your own unique ID.

When you have files to move around from computer to computer, sometimes just putting it on a thumb drive is still the most convenient method. Such a small device, however, is easy to misplace and lose and, just like that, all your data can be compromised. This week, Lexar revealed the Jumpdrive Fingerprint F35 with new and improved security; the information on this flash drive can be protected with your fingerprint.

The sensor can authenticate your print and up to nine others ultra-fast — in less than a second — and to keep your files even safer, the device comes with a 256-bit AES security solution to protect against cryptographic breaks. Despite these types of USB keys already existing on the market for years by brands like Kootian and Aspoir, just to name a few, the Lexar model is definitely one of the most flexible with four different storage capacities available and the option of multi-user access.

The Jumpdrive Fingerprint F35 is compatible with both PC and Mac systems with three versions available this week: 32GB for US$32.99 (RM137), 64GB for US$49.99, and 128GB for US$89.99. A 256GB version will be available later this year for US$169.99. — AFP-Relaxnews