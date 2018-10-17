US stocks fall on housing data, mixed earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — Wall Street stocks retreated early today following lacklustre US housing data and mixed corporate earnings.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,620.19, down 0.7 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 2,800.81, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent at 7,618.39.

The early weakness came after US stocks had surged yesterday, partially recovering losses suffered the prior week.

Government housing data showed drops in both new construction and permits in September, the latest sign of weakness for a market that has been pressured by higher lumber costs and increasing interest rates.

Dow member IBM sank six per cent after the technology giant reported a drop of two per cent in third-quarter revenues to US$18.8 billion, below analyst expectations.

But other companies had strong results, including Netflix, which surged 7.1 per cent after reporting that quarterly profit more than tripled to US$403 million and United Continental, which gained 5.2 per cent after profits rose almost 30 per cent to US$836 million. — AFP