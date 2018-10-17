Turkish investigators enter Saudi consul's Istanbul residence

Turkish forensic officials arrive to the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey October 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 — A team of Turkish investigators entered the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence today, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Turkish officials hoped to enter the consulate today.

Turkish police entered the Saudi consulate on Monday for the first time since Khashoggi’s disappearance two weeks ago, searching the premises for nine hours. — Reuters