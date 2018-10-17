Johor marine police bust fireworks smuggling syndicate

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang (centre) with the seized fireworks and firecrackers at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi here today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 17 — Marine police seized more than RM200,000 worth of smuggled fireworks and firecrackers in an industrial premise in Kota Tinggi today.

The premise was believed to have been used as a store for the smuggled items before it was transported for sale.

In the 1am raid, the Region Two marine police seized two three-tonne lorries containing various types of fireworks and firecrackers.

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the seized fireworks and firecrackers were believed to have been smuggled into the country by a syndicate before being sold in the local market.

“The operation, codenamed “Op Landai”, involved an officer and six personnel who monitored the premises for 11 hours before raiding and seizing the various prohibited items that was valued at RM218,410,” he said in the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi here.

Khiu said the fireworks and firecrackers were found in two lorries, each containing 85 and 70 boxes.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate has been in operations for some time and was mobile in several locations to avoid detection,” he said

The case is being investigated under the Explosives Act 1957.