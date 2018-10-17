Inform rulers about stance against titles, Melaka DAP chair tells leaders

Melaka DAP chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew told party leaders today to write to sultans and rulers about the DAP’s stance against receiving titles during active political service. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Melaka DAP chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew told party leaders today to write to sultans and rulers about the DAP’s stance against receiving titles during active political service.

Tey was quoted saying at a press conference that this would prevent the DAP from reprimanding other people like how he was censured when he received a Datukship from Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

“Regarding the CEC’s decision that all MPs, assemblypersons, council members and exco members should reject titles conferred to them, I will abide by the party’s decision,” Tey was quoted saying, referring to the DAP’s central executive committee (CEC).

“However, I urge the CEC to not only inform DAP members about the ruling, but state rulers as well, so that a predicament similar to mine will not happen to others, and so that the matter can be brought to a closure.”

Tey, who is also Bandar Hilir assemblyman, reportedly claimed that he had contacted party leaders Anthony Loke, Lim Guan Eng, and Tan Kok Wai about receiving the state award.

Tey reportedly apologised to Khalil.

“I want to express my unwavering loyalty to the Melaka head of state and I also respect the Institution of the Malay Rulers,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

DAP organising secretary Loke said yesterday that party members who received titles or awards without informing the party leadership had no respect for the DAP.

Other DAP leaders who recently received the title “Datuk” were Sabah DAP chairman Stephen Wong Tien Fatt; Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Frankie Poon Ming Fung, and Deputy Speaker of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly, Wong Fort Pin.