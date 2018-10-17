Minister: Law amended to provide stiffer penalties for those found exploiting child labour

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during a press conference at Wisma HRDF in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Dewan Rakyat has passed a Bill to impose stiffer penalties on those found employing children below the age of 15 or employing them for hazardous work.

Tabled by Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran the Bill is an amendment to the Children and Young Persons (Employment) Act 350 and the law seeks to protect children from being exploited and ensure they have an opportunity for education.

“The amendments (to the Bill) will seek to increase protection for children and young people from being exploited or suffer from discrimination by irresponsible employers,” said Kulasegaran today.

Offenders may be imprisoned for up to five years while fines were also increased to 10 times the amount from the minimum of RM5,000 up to a minimum of RM50,000.

Children are also protected from working in hazardous conditions including the handling of machinery, dusty conditions, extreme temperatures, hazardous chemicals and noise and vibration unless the child is undergoing training.

At his speech, Kulasegaran had said the United Nation International Labour Organisation (ILO) has made a few observations and direct request as the implementation of the Act does not adhere to the principles of the Convention.

“The ILO have warned Malaysia because our implementation on Act 350 were not in line with the principles of the Convention. They have made five direct observations and five direct requests on C318 (Minimum Age Convention, 1973).

“They have also made six direct observations and six direct request on C182 (Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention),” he said earlier on.

Kulasegaran said these amendments will be in line with the ILO standards.