Former Johor MB: Plans to revive ‘crooked bridge’ is to fulfill Dr M’s agenda

JOHOR BARU, Oct 17 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today expressed disappointment on plans to revive the “crooked bridge” project in Johor, when the government’s was supposed to improve the country’s fiscal structure first.

He claimed that the revival of the project, linking Johor and Singapore, will cost a whopping RM4.4 billion to construct.

“The project was estimated to cost RM1.1 billion in 2003. Now, it will cost three to four times more.

“It is surprising that a mega project of such large scale will revived at this point,” Khaled said in a statement.

The 59-year-old former Johor mentri besar said that it was not necessary to spend so much money to resurrect the project solely for political interests.

He added that the government had also delayed the construction of a high-speed train that was slated to catalyse Malaysia’s southern region’s economic activities due to the country’s weak fiscal position.

“So, why would the government consider investing heavily in the construction of the crooked bridge?” asked Khaled.

Yesterday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was reported as saying the state government is keen to revive the project.

The “crooked bridge” project was first proposed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his first stint as prime minister, but was later rejected by Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi when he came to power.

Khaled said Johoreans need greater priorities in infrastructure projects that will benefit Johor and Malaysia.

“In fact, large-scale infrastructure projects such as Mass Rapid Transit (MRT3), East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Sabah’s natural gas pipeline have all been cancelled,” he said.

Khaled said the government would be in a better position spending money on infrastructure projects that are more beneficial to the people.

He also reminded the Johor state government to conduct a cost-benefit study on the feasibility of reviving the project.

Khaled said the latest development showed that the Johor state government was only interested in continuing Dr Mahathir’s unfulfilled agenda.

“This is not something new, and definitely not ‘New Malaysia’,” he said.

Khaled also reminded Osman as the state’s mentri besar to look into the needs of Johor such as highway widening, more schools, larger hospitals and to provide a wider range of social safety for Johoreans.

The “crooked bridge” project was mooted by Dr Mahathir to link the two countries before he retired in 2003.