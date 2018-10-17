Mahdzir: Supreme council to decide on fate of Umno president

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Umno Supreme Council is to discuss the position of party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is assisting a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission probe into alleged misappropriation of the funds of a foundation.

This was disclosed by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid who said that the supreme council will be convened to determine the matter if Ahmad Zahid is to be charged as alleged in a social media message.

“Let’s wait and see if there is confirmation from the MACC and Ahmad Zahid himself,” he said to reporters at the Parliament lobby.

It was reported today that Ahmad Zahid has been asked to present himself at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters tomorrow, for the sixth time, over the probe into the case.

An MACC source said Ahmad Zahid, who is the former deputy prime minister and home minister, has been requested to be at the MACC office at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said the position of Ahmad Zahid should be determined by the supreme council.

“The UMNO Supreme Council should consider the matter in terms of the MACC action, on the possibility of Ahmad Zahid being charged. Let’s see the developments. I believe this will not undermine the position of Umno,” he said.

The MACC is conducting an investigation into the funds of the Yayasan Akal Budi foundation belonging to Ahmad Zahid’s family. Ahmad Zahid is the chairman of the foundation. — Bernama