Report: Putrajaya to form tribunal in EC probe

An Election Commission officer makes final preparations at a polling centre in SRJK (T) in Port Dickson October 12, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The government will form a tribunal to investigate various allegations plaguing the Election Commission including alleged misconduct by some of its commissioners during the last general election.

Malaysiakini, quoting sources, reported that the plan is an attempt to clean up the commission and implement reforms.

Sources told the news outlet that several former Federal Court judges will be appointed to the tribunal.

The tribunal will look at supposed misconduct by the commissioners during and before the 14th general election on May 9, with some members facing possible removal.

Among those who have been roped in include former Solicitor-General II Datuk Yusof Zainal Abiden and lawyer M. Puravalen, who will be co-counsel and to represent the Attorney-General's Chambers during the tribunal.

Only a tribunal may remove election commissioners in a similar manner to Federal Court judges. The previous commission chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah left his post on July 1 with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's consent, and his successor Azhar Harun assumed office on Sept 28.

Putrajaya had been urged in August to establish the tribunal to look into the commission's alleged misdeeds.

Organisations including electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 claimed the commission engaged in various activities such as gerrymandering in favour of the previous BN-led government.