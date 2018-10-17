Despite Anwar’s easy victory, Dr M still key in Pakatan Harapan, says research centre

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shake hands during the Ceramah Mega in Port Dickson October 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — While Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim managed to trounce the opposition in last weekend’s Port Dickson by-election, a research centre has revealed that the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad “factor” was still alive and in most part responsible for the resounding victory.

The Centre for Governance and Political Studies (CentGPS), in their Port Dickson by-election analysis, claimed a contrast in voter sentiment before and after Dr Mahathir decided to stump for Anwar on his campaign trail.

In the report, the centre detailed how most constituents were annoyed at the manner the seat was vacated by former incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah.

The report claimed that some voters feel Danyal had let them down as he was painted as the voice of the veterans in the constituency, only to leave his elected post after five months.

Before Dr Mahathir made a public appearance during a ceramah at the Port Dickson waterfront, the centre also detailed how voters were less than impressed with some of the political stunts employed by Anwar.

“When we asked our subjects about Anwar’s use of “Port Dickson ku”, many scoffed and rolled their eyes. Some were even dismissive.

“Whilst we may never know if Anwar’s cleaning of the beach or jogging on the beach came from sincere goodwill, the response from those moves certainly did not help to portray Anwar as a new kind of politician,” read the analysis.

It then elaborated how Dr Mahathir’s presence during the campaign trail had in some ways legitimised the by-election, with approval ratings soaring to 94 per cent among voters after his visit.

“The fact that Mahathir and Anwar shared the same stage signified a stronger image of unity,” read the report.

“What we can derive from this is simple; Dr Mahathir is still the key ingredient in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) success,” it read.

The report also states while Anwar’s victory was a foregone conclusion even before votes were cast, the appeal Dr Mahathir brought was apparent the moment he arrived, catapulting Anwar’s influence.