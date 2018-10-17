Rais Yatim: Umno leaders keen to join Negri PPBM

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JELEBU, Oct 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Negri Sembilan chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim said today several Umno leaders in the state have applied to join Bersatu.

Rais, who declined to disclose the number of these leaders, said Bersatu will scrutinise their applications for membership.

“I cannot disclose their number but the interest is encouraging. One of them is former Klawang state assemblyman Datuk Yunus Rahmat,” he said to reporters after the launch of the Jelebu division of Bersatu here.

Rais also said that all the party divisions in the state will be launched by October 25.

Last month, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the dissolution of the Negri Sembilan Bersatu due to various problems and violation of the party constitution. — Bernama