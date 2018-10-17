Harimau Malaya handed top two finish target for AFF Cup

The Football Association of Malaysia is aiming for the Harimau Malaya squad to reach the final of the 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 17 — The Football Association of Malaysia is aiming for the Harimau Malaya squad to reach the final of the 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup which takes place from November 8 to December 15.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said this was part of the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) set by him for Tan Cheng Hoe’s squad since winning the post in July.

“I had set it a long time back, that for the 2019 Philippines SEA Games (squad led by Datuk Ong Kim Swee) and the AFF Suzuki Cup, we want (to reach) the finals. I set the final as the target for tournaments at the Asean-level, that’s the KPI for me.

“But I wish to clarify that it is a KPI. If the coach is not able to achieve it, we will wait for the report (first) as they may have a strong reason (for finishing outside the top two) ...It doesn’t mean that when I say (the target is the) final, I will not renew the contract,” he said during a press conference at Wisma FAM today.

Malaysia has gone to the AFF Cup final on three occasions but has only emerged champions once, namely against Indonesia in 2010. It lost to Thailand in both the 1996 and 2014 editions. — Bernama