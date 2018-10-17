Umno’s ‘boycott’ of PD race was meaningless, study reveals

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim celebrates in Port Dickson after winning the by-election October 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Instead of triggering outrage, Umno’s move to “boycott” the Port Dickson by-election only made the largest opposition party even more irrelevant, a study showed.

The Centre for Governance and Political Studies, which conducted surveys during the Port Dickson campaign, said the most glaring factor was how none of its interviewees voluntarily mentioned anything remotely related to Umno until they were specifically asked about the party.

“When finally asked about Umno’s boycott, some of our respondents had little to say about the former party of government.

“Clearly, the biggest losers from this by-election is the party that failed to scratch a headline throughout,” the report read.

The report also highlighted how Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bigger majority, compared to what was obtained by Pakatan Harapan during GE14, signified Umno’s continued downfall into irrelevance in national politics.

It detailed how none of those interviewed had cared or were moved by Umno’s decision to boycott the by-election, and instead saw their absence as one less thing to worry about.

“Whilst Umno is now the biggest opposition party in Malaysia, their decision to sit out the by-election failed to rile the voters into protesting the polls, further reflecting their unpopularity,” said the report.

Anwar won the by-election on October 13, managing to garner over 71 per cent of the popular vote with a majority of over 25,000 votes.