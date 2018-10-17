Poland opts for LNG from US to ease dependence on Russia

Snow covered transfer lines are seen at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland March 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

WARSAW, Oct 17 — Poland’s state-run gas firm PGNiG said today that it had sealed an unprecedented 20-year deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from the United States in a bid to ease heavy dependence on Russian supplies.

“Today we can fulfil our efforts to improve the sovereignty, security and competitiveness of our gas sector,” Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw today, adding that the deal will help reduce Poland’s reliance on Kremlin-backed Russian energy giant Gazprom.

US ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher told reporters the contract was part of a drive by the Trump administration to establish the United States as the “world’s largest LNG exporter”.

The deal concluded by the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) with two subsidiaries of the US-based Venture Global LNG will provide Poland with up to two million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, a PGNiG company statement said.

Once regasified, it is the equivalent of 2.7 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The deal with the US firm is due to take full effect in 2022, just as Warsaw’s current contract with Gazprom for 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year is set to end.

Poland currently relies on the Russian giant for about two-thirds of its gas, with domestic supplies accounting for around a quarter of its market.

Warsaw is also eyeing imports from Norway and Qatar.

A value for the Venture Global LNG contract, initially agreed in June, was not provided.

The new deal with the US comes a day after PGNiG filed a complaint with the EU’s top court against a controversial deal by the European Commission to settle an anti-trust case against Gazprom.

The deal struck in May allowed Gazprom to avoid billions in fines after eastern EU members like Poland claimed the Russian giant had abused its dominant position as a gas provider in their region.

The settlement with the EU came after Gazprom agreed to benchmark prices in eastern Europe against prices in the rest of Europe, and to drop clauses restricting the re-export of gas by clients.

But PGNiG alleged in a statement yesterday that Gazprom has “not ceased to violate EU law” and that the settlement has allowed it to “continue to inflate gas prices to its recipients in Central and Eastern Europe.”

The EU had been investigating Gazprom since 2011 over claims it abused its dominant position with unfair prices and restrictive terms in eight EU countries, all former satellites of the Soviet empire keen to ease their dependence on Gazprom by diversifying suppliers. — AFP