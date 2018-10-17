Cops seize contraband cigarettes worth RM8m in Johor raid

Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (third from left) holds up seized contraband cigarettes at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 17 — Police seized RM8 million worth of contraband cigarettes following a raid at store in Kota Tinggi.

The latest seizure is a follow-up operation to a recent bust by Bukit Aman on a cigarette smuggling syndicate that has been operating in Mersing.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said during the operation in Mersing on October 10 police arrested seven local men and 16 Indonesian nationals, aged between 24 and 46.

“Following the arrests, police conducted a second raid at a store in Kota Tinggi at around 6pm on Sunday where we found 1,606 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth RM8 million.

“Including the raid in Mersing, police have seized a total of RM14 million of illicit cigarettes from the same syndicate,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

On October 11, Malay Mail reported that two policemen were nabbed in a federal police raid against the contraband cigarette syndicate in several locations in Johor.

During the raids, police arrested 21 suspects that saw the seizure of 24 vehicles and 1,332 boxes of cigarettes — with a total value of RM9 million — and RM11,000 in cash.

The operation, carried out by a special team consisting of police VAT 69 commandos, saw raids on a factory at Felda Tenggaroh 2 in Mersing, a house in Taman Johor Jaya here and a factory in Iskandar Puteri.

Mohd Khalil said that police will work closely with other enforcement agencies to combat smuggling activities here, especially those involving contraband cigarettes and alcohol.

He also said that the police was looking at using Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLA) against individuals involved in smuggling contraband cigarettes and alcohol in Johor.

“We will apply AMLA together with the Customs Act 1967 to curb smuggling activities.

“We are committed to stop all smuggling activities,” said Mohd Khalil.