MCA division leader shocked by Youth chief running for president

Ooi said Beruas MCA supported Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pic) for president and Dr Mah for deputy. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Oct 17 — The decision by Beruas MCA Youth chief Ngoo Teck Keong to contest the presidency in the party election has shocked his division chief.

Datuk Ooi Jin Ting said he had heard Ngoo wanted to contest for the central committee post and did not expect him to go for the number one position.

“I was at Wisma MCA when someone came to me to tell me my Youth chief is contesting. I was shocked naturally,” said Ooi, who was at Kuala Lumpur on Monday to render support for party deputy president candidate Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

Sounding disappointed, Ooi said he could not stop Ngoo from running for president.

“He wants to be famous. Everyone knows him now,” he told Malay Mail, adding that no disciplinary action would be taken against Ngoo.

Wishing Ngoo luck in the race for the number one post, Ooi said Beruas MCA supported Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong for president and Dr Mah for deputy.

A Kinta Valley division leader, who declined to be named, said the race for presidency was between Wee and Gan Ping Sieu.

“Who is he? He is an unknown politically,” said the leader, adding that at least Wee was a former Cabinet minister while Gan was a former deputy minister.

A grassroot leader, meanwhile, claimed Ngoo could spring a surprise.

“Being a youth leader, he can get votes from youth delegates,” he said.

The leader claimed with election some two weeks away, delegates are still undecided on who to vote for president.

“There are still a lot of fence sitters,” he said.

The leader said Ngoo’s candidacy promised a breath of fresh air.

“He is one with no political baggage,” said the leader of Ngoo, who was a former Perak MCA Youth executive secretary.

The leader said if the party wants to change, the delegates should vote for young leaders like Ngoo.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Ngoo said he would meet the media on Friday.

The contest for the deputy presidency is between Dr Mah and Johor MCA deputy chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong. Mah will pair up with Wee against Tee and Gan for their respective posts.

Fifty-four candidates are contending for the 25 central committee posts, as well as nine other candidates for the four vice-president posts.

MCA’s polls will take place on November 4.