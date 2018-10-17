Report: Abu Dhabi firm denies US$6.9b bonds linked to 1MDB

A man walks past a 11MDB billboard in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Abu Dhabi’s state-owned investment firm said six of its bonds worth US$6.9 billion (RM28.6 billion) are not linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a report has said.

According to local financial daily The Edge, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company said the bonds that will be transferred from its London-listed subsidiary International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) were completely separate from those of the Malaysian state investment firm.

“As for the US$6.9 billion, and as per our announcement on the LSE on 12 October, such amount represents the IPIC public bonds that will move to Mubadala Development Company. These bonds were issued as part of a GMTN program by IPIC and have no connection to 1MDB,” Mubadala Investment Company was quoted telling The Edge today, referring to a Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme.

Mubadala Investment was referring to IPIC’s October 1 filing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of its plans to transfer debts to Mubadala Investment and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Company PJSC.

The six bonds valued at US$6.9 billion are denominated in the US dollar (three bonds), euro (two bonds) and in British pound sterling (one bond).

In the same report by The Edge, Mubadala Investment was also quoted saying: “To clarify, there is currently no debt owed by the 1MDB group to IPIC or the Mubadala group.”

Mubadala Investment explained that 1MDB would be responsible for making principal and interest payments for US$3.5 billion worth of bonds that were issued, and added that 1MDB would have to repay IPIC if the latter makes such payments if 1MDB fails to make the payments.

“The 1MDB group issued US$3.5 billion of notes to various noteholders for which IPIC has given guarantees to those note holders. As issuer, the 1MDB group has the primary liability to pay the noteholders regular interest coupons and to repay the principal amount at maturity. If the 1MDB group were to default and IPIC made a payment under the guarantees, then the 1MDB group would be required to reimburse IPIC for such payments,” it said.

The Edge reported that the two 1MDB-issued notes of US$3.5 billion were different from any of the IPIC-issued US$6.9 billion notes which are now guaranteed by Mubadala Investment.

The Edge had contacted Mubadala Investment for a response regarding Singapore’s The Straits Times’ statement over the latter’s previous report which speculated that 1MDB’s debt obligation could have gone up to US$6.9 billion without Malaysia’s knowledge.

