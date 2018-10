Prominent blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh (right) had been expected to serve a 10-year sentence. — Reuters pic

HANOI, Oct 17 —Vietnamese dissident Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, known as “Mother Mushroom”, was released from prison on Wednesday and had left Vietnam on a flight to the United States, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Quynh, one of Vietnam’s most prominent dissidents, was serving a 10-year-sentence for anti-state propaganda.

“Mother Mushroom departed Vietnam today for the US,” one source told Reuters. — Reuters