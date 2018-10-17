Ten dead in gas blast in Crimean school, say reports

MOSCOW, Oct 17 — A blast at a school in the Crimean peninsula’s port city of Kerch killed 10 people and injured dozens today, Russian news agencies reported, citing sources.

Russia’s RIA news agency reported that the blast was caused by a gas explosion. About 40 people were injured, the news agency said, citing emergency services.

The school where the blast happened is a technical college that provides vocational training to teenage pupils.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, prompting international condemnation and Western sanctions. Kerch is the point on the peninsula where a bridge linking Crimea to Russia makes landfall on the Crimean side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the bridge to road traffic in May this year, getting behind the wheel of a truck to drive it across the bridge. — Reuters