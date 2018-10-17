LBS Bina, MD bag honours at global BrandLaureate awards

File picture shows Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi presenting the Brandlaurate Brand Icon Leadership Awards trophy to Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir at the Brandlaureate Best Brands Awards 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Developer LBS Bina Group Bhd (LBS) has won The BrandLaureate Special Edition World Award 2018’s International Property Development Award.

The award recognises the group for best practices in property development and exemplary brand strategy.

These include an effective brand strategy to address challenges, a brand culture rooted in core values, brand innovation to stay relevant, brand loyalty built on consumers’ trust, brand communication to engage key audiences, and brand leadership highlighting a healthy and consistent performance.

LBS managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San was also conferred the BrandLaureate World Brandpreneur Hall of Fame – Lifetime Achievement Award 2018, in recognition for his vision and excellence as a long-standing brand leader.

“These awards are dedicated to the LBS team and I wish to thank the industry for this honour and recognition.

“Moving forward, LBS aims to strengthen the concept of family first, community service as we drive productivity towards nation building, delivering good returns to our stakeholders and inspiring our employees to pursue their highest potential,” Lim said in a statement today.

The honours were given out at The BrandLaureate Special Edition World Award 2018 gala held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore recently.