492 evacuated as flash floods hit Baling

The Baling district has been hit by multiple flash floods since October 8. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 17 — Baling was hit by flash floods again, causing 492 people from 128 families to evacuate their homes to nine relief centres in the district since yesterday.

This is the third flash flood to hit Baling district since last October 8.

Baling District Disaster Management Secretariat officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said as at 2.30pm today, the relief centre ar Baling Rakan Musa Complex recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 176 people from 50 families.

He said the others were at Dewan Kampung Haji Abas (74 people from 18 families), Dewan Kampung Bawah Gunung (48 families from 10 families) and Dewan Terbuka Batu 48 (48 families from 13 families).

“There are also 47 people from nine families at Surau Kuala Kedua, Surau Kampung Lahar (42 people from 12 families), Dewan Kampung Banggol Derom (32 people from seven families), Dewan Keda Batu 8 (13 people from six families) and Dewan Kampung Charok Sikin (12 people from three families), he said in a statement here today. — Bernama